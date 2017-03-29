Malloy to announce “toolkit” for families concerned about immigration enforcement

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Dannel Malloy will announce help for families worried about President Trump‘s deportation policies. He is calling this a toolkit for families concerned about immigration enforcement.

We know Governor Malloy has had his differences with President Trump on the issue of immigration. Now, the Governor plans to outfit concerned families with what he’s calling a toolkit.

It sounds like it’s going to be mostly information for families worried about Trump administration immigration enforcement policies. Especially if the worry is that parents or guardians are going to be detained or deported by the federal government. The worry is about the impact that could have on the children.

Governor Malloy has already sent recommendations to schools across the state telling them that if Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents come to a school, don’t let them in. Send them to the superintendent’s office. Also, the Governor has told local police departments that they don’t have to help ICE agents.

The White House fired back last month with press secretary Sean Spicer calling Malloy out in a news conference, saying elected officials are supposed to obey the laws of the country.

Related: White House fires back at Gov. Malloy over immigration order

Governor Malloy will be at the Hartford library for that announcement along with New Haven’s Mayor, Hartford’s Mayor and the commissioner of the Department of Children and Families. It starts at 10:30 a.m.