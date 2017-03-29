Metro-North Danbury Branch passengers will have bus service this weekend

(WTNH) — Passengers of the Danbury Branch line will have to take substitute buses this weekend in order to accommodate track improvements. MTA Metro-North is advising its customers that the usual train service from 9 p.m. on Friday, March 31 until the last train scheduled for Sunday April 2 is suspended and will be replaced by a bus service.

The southbound buses will operate 15 minutes earlier than scheduled trains and will connect with regularly scheduled trains in Stamford, while northbound buses will meet arriving trains at the South Norwalk station.

The suspended service will allow the Metro-North to make improvements on the Topstone Road railroad crossing by replacing the crossing’s surface, rails and ties. Other improvements include cutting away overgrown brush and spot welding the tracks.

Customers are able to view the following bus schedule and additional information at the links provided.