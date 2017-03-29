Naugatuck Police nab liquor store robbery suspect

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – Naugatuck Police have arrested a man accused of robbing a liquor store back in November.

According to police, 29-year-old Michael Harris entered the Cork ‘n Keg Wine & Liquor on Rubber Avenue on November 29, pulled a gun on the clerk, and demanded money.

Clark is charged with first degree larceny and larceny in the sixth degree. Naugatuck Police served the arrest warrant and took Harris into custody Wednesday morning. He is expected to appear in Waterbury Superior Court.