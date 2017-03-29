New Britain police search for “armed and dangerous” man after 1 woman, 2 juveniles shot

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are still searching for an “armed and dangerous” man in connection with the shooting of one woman and two juveniles near a New Britain elementary school Wednesday morning.

Police says just before 7 a.m., officers responded to a home on Newington Avenue to reports of shots fired. That’s where officers say they found one adult female and two juveniles, a 12-year-old and 17-year-old, suffering from gunshot wounds. Police previously reported that it was two adult females and one child that had been shot. A New Britain school spokesperson says the man, identified as 36-year-old Jermaine Tywane Scott, got into an argument with a 12-year-old boy before opening fire inside of a New Britain home.

Shooting has Newington Ave. in New Britain shut down. Nearby Chamerlain Elem will open on time on “modified lockdown”. pic.twitter.com/nuF6pT5zEh — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) March 29, 2017

New Britain’s Mayor Erin Stewart tweeted that the victims were transported to local hospitals and are expected to be OK.

Police, SWAT teams and K9s are still searching for Scott in connection with this shooting. Scott is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Police have obtained an arrested warrant for him, charging him with three counts of criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm and criminal possession of a high capacity magazine. The warrant has a $1 million court set bond.

Police say that this was not a random incident but the victims and suspects were domestically related. Police say Scott is in a relationship with the woman who was shot inside of the home.

This is not a random incident it appears to be domestically related… — Mayor Erin Stewart (@stewartfornb) March 29, 2017

A second crime scene has also developed on Olive Street, about six blocks away from the Newington Avenue location, where police think Scott ditched a car.

Saint Francis Hospital was previously in a lock down because police thought the suspect was there. However, it was lifted at 9:30 a.m.

St. Francis ER lockdown was lifted around 9:30. #Hartford PD had info #NewBritain shooting suspect was here. He’s still on the loose @WTNH pic.twitter.com/Y8oGdsAkV0 — Stephanie Simoni (@StephanieSimoni) March 29, 2017

Area schools were placed on lock down at the start of the day as a precaution but police say no students were or are in danger. There is added police presence at the schools but only as a precaution.

The Superintendent of New Britain Schools Nancy Sarra says the 12-year-old boy who was hurt was one of their students. Counselors are on hand for students.

“It’s a sad day for New Britain, for our community and it’s a sad day for me and our students in New Britain, but this is something we have to deal with in today’s society,” said Sarra.

Very active scene in Newington Ave… Chamberlain school is open please access from back entrance — Mayor Erin Stewart (@stewartfornb) March 29, 2017

The school gave instructions to students who normally have bus stop at the Chamberlain Driveway to instead meet at the corner of Newington and Chapman Streets. Parents dropping off their children were told to meet at the main entrance via Chapman Street.

Latest update in regards to situation near Chamberlain School. pic.twitter.com/KorkTenBhJ — New Britain Schools (@CSDNBCT) March 29, 2017

“We did look into him [Scott] based on speaking with our partners and other agencies. There’s a criminal history there, that includes violence,” said New Britain Police Captain Thomas Steck.

Police spent the day tracking down leads, collecting evidence from the home and interviewing the witnesses. Police say Scott is known to frequent the New Haven area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Britain Police Department at (860) 826-3000.