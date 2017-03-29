New Haven county ranks lowest in new Connecticut County Health Rankings

(WTNH) — The latest Connecticut County Health rankings were released Wednesday, and the result show the immense differences between each county across the state.

The study, conducted by Robert Wood Johnson Foundation as well as the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, ranked the counties from healthiest to least healthy, and found New Haven county to have the lowest ranking among the eight counties in Connecticut.

According to the study, New Haven has the highest percentage of residents living in poor or fair health, as well as the highest percentage of adult smokers.

Tolland County ranked as the healthiest in Connecticut, despite six percent of the county’s population living without health insurance. According to the study, Tolland county has a low percentage of adult smokers as well as a low perfentage of adults living in fair health. Tolland county also has a signifantly low obesity rate due to the high number of accessability for excersise opportunities.

Nationally, the report found that the drug overdose epidemic is one of the leading causes of death among 25-to-44 year olds across the nation. There has also been a significant shift in the suburbs, where the premature death rates have increased 5.4 percent in the past decade.

To learn more about each county in Connecticut, the full report is available online here.