Norwalk Hospital to hold Chocolate, Strawberries, and Breast Health Program

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Women and men can enjoy chocolate and strawberries while learning about breast health.

Norwalk Hospital’s Smilow Family Breast Center and CancerCare Inc. invite the community to attend a “Chocolate, Strawberries and Breast Health” program.

Visitors will meet with breast health experts, to learn about breast health awareness.

Attendees will also have an opportunity to win a $50 gift certificate for a massage, Reiki or other services offered by Norwalk Hospital’s Integrative Medicine Department, and other prize giveaways.

The event starts at 5:00 p.m. on March 29th, at Norwalk City Hall.