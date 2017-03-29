One dead after crash on Route 44 in Ashford

ASHFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died after a car accident in Ashford Wednesday morning.

Officials say a car and a truck collided on Route 44 around 7 a.m.

State Police tweeted that Route 44, east of Route 74 in Ashford was closed due to a car vs. truck crash with a life-threatening injury.

According to police, troopers from Troop C responded to the crash at approximately 9:35 a.m. Police say the road remains closed.

Police have not released the identity of the person who died in the accident.