Police: 2 kids witness man being shot, killed in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say two children witnessed the shooting death of a man in Hartford.

Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley says the man in his 30s was shot in the head in the city’s South Green neighborhood on Tuesday night. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Foley says two young girls witnessed the man being shot. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the girls were related to the victim or the suspect, who remains at large.

Police say they believe the shooting was drug-related. They have not identified the victim.

The homicide is Hartford’s ninth this year.

