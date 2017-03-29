Police: 2 kids witness man being shot, killed in Hartford

By Published:
Hartford police cruiser (WTNH /George Roelofsen)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say two children witnessed the shooting death of a man in Hartford.

Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley says the man in his 30s was shot in the head in the city’s South Green neighborhood on Tuesday night. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Foley says two young girls witnessed the man being shot. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the girls were related to the victim or the suspect, who remains at large.

Police say they believe the shooting was drug-related. They have not identified the victim.

The homicide is Hartford’s ninth this year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s