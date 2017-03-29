Police: Car burglars call cops on themselves

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Three car burglars called police on themselves after a crash Wednesday morning, police say.

According to authorities, officers were called to a crash on North Avenue between Coleytown and Easton Roads around 1:15 a.m. The caller told police another car hit theirs from behind and rolled over, then the driver of that car ran off. Police say the car that flipped was stolen from Hazelnut Road.

While on scene, officials say officers noticed several GPS units in the caller’s car and determined they were stolen from the area of Hazelnut Road and Blue Ribbon Drive.

Police arrested 32-year-old Reginald Sharp, 24-year-old Alexis Haythe, both of Bridgeport and 20-year-old Rashad Spain of Stratford. They’re all charged with third-degree burglary, sixth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, and conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny.