2 women, 1 child shot near New Britain elementary school

By Published: Updated:
(WTNH/ Kent Pierce)

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after two women and one child were shot near a New Britain elementary school Wednesday morning.

Police says officers are on the scene of a  shooting on Newington Avenue. That road is now shut down and Chamberlain Elementary School is in a lock down while police investigate.

New Britain’s Mayor Erin Stewart tweeted that the victims are two females and one child. They were all transported to local hospitals for apparent gunshot injuries and are expected to be okay.

Stewart added that this is not random incident but appears to be domestically related.

A second crime scene has also developed on Olive Street, about six blocks away from the Newington Avenue location. That road is also blocked off at this time but police have not released any details about the investigation.

Chamberlain Elementary School, on Newington Avenue, is in a modified lock down with the entrance taped off, but the school will open on time.

The school tweeted that students who normally have bus stop at the Chamberlain Driveway should instead meet at the corner of Newington and Chapman Streets. Parents dropping off their children should use the main entrance via Chapman Street.

News 8 has a crew on the scene. Check back for more updates.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s