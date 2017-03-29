2 women, 1 child shot near New Britain elementary school

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after two women and one child were shot near a New Britain elementary school Wednesday morning.

Police says officers are on the scene of a shooting on Newington Avenue. That road is now shut down and Chamberlain Elementary School is in a lock down while police investigate.

Shooting has Newington Ave. in New Britain shut down. Nearby Chamerlain Elem will open on time on “modified lockdown”. pic.twitter.com/nuF6pT5zEh — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) March 29, 2017

New Britain’s Mayor Erin Stewart tweeted that the victims are two females and one child. They were all transported to local hospitals for apparent gunshot injuries and are expected to be okay.

2 adult females and 1 child transported to local hospitals for apparent gunshot injuries – expected to be okay. — Mayor Erin Stewart (@stewartfornb) March 29, 2017

Stewart added that this is not random incident but appears to be domestically related.

This is not a random incident it appears to be domestically related… — Mayor Erin Stewart (@stewartfornb) March 29, 2017

A second crime scene has also developed on Olive Street, about six blocks away from the Newington Avenue location. That road is also blocked off at this time but police have not released any details about the investigation.

Chamberlain Elementary School, on Newington Avenue, is in a modified lock down with the entrance taped off, but the school will open on time.

Very active scene in Newington Ave… Chamberlain school is open please access from back entrance — Mayor Erin Stewart (@stewartfornb) March 29, 2017

The school tweeted that students who normally have bus stop at the Chamberlain Driveway should instead meet at the corner of Newington and Chapman Streets. Parents dropping off their children should use the main entrance via Chapman Street.

Latest update in regards to situation near Chamberlain School. pic.twitter.com/KorkTenBhJ — New Britain Schools (@CSDNBCT) March 29, 2017

