WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Willimantic Police are investigating thefts from the bank accounts of several residents after they used an ATM or debit card at a local ATM where a skimming device was found.

Police say after the thefts were reported they were able to find the skimming device and are now analyzing it.

Police say the device is placed over the ATM/debit card insert and a new keyboard is also placed over the existing one. It allows users to complete their transactions as usual and the device is later removed and information is gathered and used fraudulently. Police say customers are usually notified by their bank and reimbursed and police are not notified. Police say they should be notified so they can investigate.

Anyone with any information on these incidents should contact Willimantic Police at 860-465-3135.