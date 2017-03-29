State police investigating police-involved shooting in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are investigating a reported police-involved shooting in Bridgeport Wednesday night.

State police tell News 8 a reported police-involved shooting happened near Woodmont Avenue in Bridgeport. The suspect has been taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police say there is no threat to the public and no Bridgeport Officers were shot during this incident.

Detectives from Western District Major Crime are responding.

No additional information was available. News 8 will update this story as police release more details.