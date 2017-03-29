Study paints a clearer picture on who is most affected in the heroin epidemic

By Published:
(Image: Shutterstock)

(WTNH) — It used to be a street drug, a city drug. But heroin is an equal opportunity scourge touching communities throughout the United States.

It’s cheap, it’s available, and it’s killing thousands who overdose.

Wednesday, a new study revealed that as of 2013, 3.8 million Americans have used heroin at some point in their lives, a five fold increase from 10 years before.

The rise especially high among young, poor, white, single men with low levels of education.

A fact authors speculate may be due to the economic hardships this demographic has faced. Along with a lack of available treatment resources — once they’re hooked.

At the center of this illicit drug problem, the abuse of legal prescription drugs- pain pills. Pills give the high, but are expensive and hard to get. Addiction to them has led many with no other history of drug use to take up heroin.

Solutions to the nation’s struggle with heroin are hard to come by though a doctor’s group just advocating treating the heroin epidemic as a public health problem, not a crime wave. Answers can’t come soon enough for those soon to die for their fix.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s