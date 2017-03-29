Things have changed – and Bob Dylan will finally accept his Nobel Prize

By Published:
A sign outside of the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas congratulates Bob Dylan, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, in Las Vegas. Dylan won the 2016 Nobel Prize in literature on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, a stunning announcement that for the first time bestowed the prestigious award on a musician for "having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition." (AP Photo/John Locher)

(CNN) — “How many times must a man turn his head and pretend he just doesn’t see?”

In the case of Bob Dylan, he seems to have had a change of heart.

After a long chase, the Swedish Academy has finally reached an arrangement to give the singer his Nobel Prize in Literature.

But, it wasn’t easy.

First, the academy couldn’t reach Dylan after announcing his victory.

Then, Dylan was a no-show at the awards ceremony.

Finally, five months after he was announced as a winner, the singer-songwriter will accept his diploma and medal when he’s in Stockholm, Sweden, for two concerts.

The academy will give Dylan his award in a small setting with no media, Sara Danius, permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy, wrote in a blog post.

“Please note that no Nobel Lecture will be held,” Danius wrote. “The Academy has reason to believe that a taped version will be sent at a later point.”

The taped lecture is important, because without it, Dylan cannot receive his prize money. Although most lectures are given in person, other winners, including Alice Munro in 2013, have sent in a tape, Danius said.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s