Threat locks down Greenwich High School

By Published:
Greenwich High School (Photo: wikimedia.org)

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A threat prompted a school in Greenwich to be placed in lock down Wednesday morning.

According to Greenwich Police, numerous officers were on the scene of Greenwich High School to investigate a threat around 9:55 a.m. Officers urged people to avoid the area during the investigation.

Police told parents of students at Greenwich High School to not come to the school.

According to officers, Greenwich High School is the only school involved.

Shortly after 1:00 p.m., officers tweeted that lock down procedures were moving smoothly.

Police are still asking that police avoid the area while they continue investigating.

There is no word on what type of threat prompted the lock down.

