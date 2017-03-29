Threat locks down Greenwich High School

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A threat prompted a school in Greenwich to be placed in lock down Wednesday morning.

According to Greenwich Police, numerous officers were on the scene of Greenwich High School to investigate a threat around 9:55 a.m. Officers urged people to avoid the area during the investigation.

Greenwich High School is in LockDown based upon a threat Numerous officers are on scene no one injured. Avoid the area during investigation. — Greenwich PD PIO (@GreenwichCTPD) March 29, 2017

Police told parents of students at Greenwich High School to not come to the school.

Parents of GHS do NOT respond to the school. No other schools are involved more to follow — Greenwich PD PIO (@GreenwichCTPD) March 29, 2017

According to officers, Greenwich High School is the only school involved.

Lockdown procedures are moving smoothly. Please avoid the area — Greenwich PD PIO (@GreenwichCTPD) March 29, 2017

Shortly after 1:00 p.m., officers tweeted that lock down procedures were moving smoothly.

Police are still asking that police avoid the area while they continue investigating.

There is no word on what type of threat prompted the lock down.