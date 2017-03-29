To plant or not to plant?

(WTNH) — Finally it feels like spring outside…sunshine and some warmth so let’s head into the nursery and find out if there are some things that we can actually get a jump start on before summertime comes.

The phone calls are just starting to come in…the landscaping season still a ways away with snow piles still melting! It will be soon that stores pack up the snow shovels in place of garden ones so the crew at Paradise Nursery in Hamden is getting things ready for planting season. But can you plant this early?

“You can do the pansies, and some early bulbs if you see them already starting to sell bulbs for the holiday you could put some of those in the ground,” said Mary Maturo of Paradise Nursery in Hamden.

But beyond that, the rest of the plants in this green house are old hold for quite some time. Now is the time you can prepare your garden and your lawn too! Put lime or fertilizer down on top of the garden and your lawn, clean up any leaves or twig from the winter, and fix any broken or rotted flower beds before the weather heats up. As far as grass seed, wait to put it down!

“The end of April is a good time to start thinking about that, thatching, getting it cleaned up, and you can put some grass seed down,” said Maturo.

You will need to wait at least another month before you can plant the vegetable garden! One tip though, many lawn and garden centers offer deeply discounted supplies or grass seed this early in the season. Buy it now, keep it for next month, and save yourself some money!

So remember, it is still way too early to plant fruits or vegetables, but there are a couple things you can plant. Here is a list:

Late March: Beets, long day onions, and spinach can all be planted around this time of the year. Just be careful not to plant them when the ground is extremely saturated. If it is, these vegetables can die before they germinate!

April: Some beans, cabbage, carrots, horseradish, peas, rhubarb, and turnips can all be planted during the month of April, but later in the month is the best idea! As we head closer to summer, I will update you on what you can plant at the beginning/middle of May.