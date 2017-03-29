Truck carrying bananas rolls over in Waterbury, closing parts of I-84

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Chase Parkway onramp to I-84 East and the rightmost eastbound lane in the area are closed Wednesday morning after a tractor trailer rolled over.

Troopers in Waterbury say a tractor trailer rolled over on I-84 near exit 18 around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, closing the Chase Parkway entrance ramp and the right lane of two.

#CTtraffic: TT rollover I84 eb x18 entrance ramp in waterbury. Minor injuries. Right Lane of 2 and entrance ramp from chase parkway closed pic.twitter.com/H81clK29vR — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) March 29, 2017

The truck was carrying 44,000 pounds of bananas, troopers say, but it is unclear whether crews will have to offload the vehicle in order to right it.

Wreckers and crews with the state Department of Transportation are on-scene determining this. The Department of Consumer Protection may be called in, depending.

Police say the driver sustained minor injuries.

Stay tuned with News 8 for traffic updates.