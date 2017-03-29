Waterford police are looking for help identifying woman involved in shoplifting

By Published:
Courtesy: Waterford Police Department

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) –  Police are looking for help identifying a woman and car involved in a shoplifting incident at Stop and Shop in Waterford.

2017 03 29waterfordaccident3 Waterford police are looking for help identifying woman involved in shoplifting
Courtesy: Waterford Police Department

 

Police say the incident happened on March 20 at 9:30 a.m. The woman was last seen wearing a Victoria’s Sport hooded sweatshirt. According to police, the white Toyota sedan is missing the passenger side front and rear hubcaps.

 

2017 03 29waterfordaccident2 Waterford police are looking for help identifying woman involved in shoplifting
Courtesy: Waterford Police Department

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Officer Leigh Bonkowski at (860) 442-9451 extension 2244 or email at lbonkowski@waterfordct.org and add reference case # 2017-00569.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s