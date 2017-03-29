Waterford police are looking for help identifying woman involved in shoplifting

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are looking for help identifying a woman and car involved in a shoplifting incident at Stop and Shop in Waterford.

Police say the incident happened on March 20 at 9:30 a.m. The woman was last seen wearing a Victoria’s Sport hooded sweatshirt. According to police, the white Toyota sedan is missing the passenger side front and rear hubcaps.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Officer Leigh Bonkowski at (860) 442-9451 extension 2244 or email at lbonkowski@waterfordct.org and add reference case # 2017-00569.