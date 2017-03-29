West Haven Animal Control proposes to revise farm animal ordinance

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A West Haven ordinance that has been in the books for years doesn’t allow residents to have hens on their property unless they have enough land.

“Most of the properties in our city being that we are very urbanely developed do not meet this criteria and do not allow our citizens to currently own chickens,” said Humane Officer Denice Ford with West Haven Animal Control.

Under the current zoning law in order to own chickens you must have property that allows 100-feet from the coup to any dwelling and the coup must be 25-feet from the property line. Because of the ordinance Animal Control said only people who have farms are allowed to have hens in their backyard. Ford told News 8 she wants the ordinance revised so single family homes can have a coup in the backyard with up to four chickens.

“We are going to ask for 10 feet from a property line, 25 feet from the street, always in the rear yard and ten feet from any dwelling,” said Ford.

Animal Control said backyard hens allow for sustainable living.

“This would make for the majority of the city capable to possibly own backyard chickens if they like and it’s a possibly to have an urban sustainable environment,” said Ford.

Ford told News 8 there is another benefit to owning hens.

“They eat fleas, ticks, beetles and slugs. All kinds of things. They eat weeds and scratch up the land and add a great fertilizer,” said Ford.

The next Planning and Zoning Commission meeting will take place April 11. Commissioners will take a look at Animal Control’s new plan.