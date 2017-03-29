What to buy at the drug store

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Nowadays you can buy just about anything, anywhere! Which means it can be tough to decide where your best savings are. We are helping you stretch your dollar with the best items to buy in a drug store.

Who better to find out how to find deals on necessities than from a very busy mom who’s always looking to stretch her time and money. Lauren Barth is a blogger and mom of two toddlers who is always on the hunt for a deal on things like diapers and snacks.

“I’m a huge fan actually of the Gold Emblem Abound line at CVS. It’s their snack line. They have great nuts and healthy snacks and alternatives for the family. They’re definitely well priced and you’ll find a discount on those items versus the other name brand items you’d buy,” Barth said.

She’s found the deals are the best at drugstores for many items and she knows when they’re happening by signing up for rewards programs and tracking sales from her phone.

“I can find exclusive app only steals and deals that I can then take up to the counter and save money.”

Moneytalksnews.com says it’s good to buy cereal, milk and eggs at stores like CVS or Walgreens. They’ll be about a dollar cheaper with store member discounts, and you’ll find more buy one get one deals on items like toothpaste and garbage bags.

While there are a lot of savings to be had there, Marketwatch says there are some items best found at the dollar store or big box stores like office supplies, cleaning products and over-the-counter medications.  It’s not just about necessities for the home. Barth says she finds better deals on cosmetics at the drug store which is a necessity for mom to be happy.

“Mom life isn’t always the most glamorous but we try to pull together the mom uniform,” she added.

It’s all about shopping smart. Here’s a look at the best and worst things to buy at warehouse clubs.

