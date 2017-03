NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Kangaroos, pick up lines, adult preschool, and more.

A kangaroo on a leash?

What’s the worst pick up line you ever heard? Tweet us or let us know over on Facebook.

Wouldn’t you love a beer delivered right to your doorstep? Well now you can.

Parents, how often do you change your kid’s pillows?

Adult preschool classes are now being offered at a school in Brooklyn.

Do you think it was appropriate for a restaurant to ban children under the age of 5?