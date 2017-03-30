19-year-old killed in Southington motorcycle crash

SOUTHINGTON, Conn (WTNH) – A 19-year-old man from Plymouth was killed Wednesday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with a car in Southington.

The accident happened on Marion Avenue around 4:20 p.m. Police say David Spinnanger crossed over the double yellow line to pass vehicles on their left, when he struck the rear bumper of an oncoming Chevrolet Silverado.

Spinnanger suffered serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital where he later died. The driver of the car was not injured.

If anyone witnessed the accident, they are asked to call Southington Police Officer Justin Burke at 860-621-0101, or email jburke@southingtonpolice.org