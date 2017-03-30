2017’s Hottest Prom Dress Trends

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — As the owner of So Chic in Old Saybrook, Didem Arici has helped a lot of girls get outfitted for the prom.

“We take so much pride and joy in what we do here,” she said.

The dress store has gowns for every taste, body and budget. You can also find this year’s hottest prom dress trends, such as the princess style.

“The princess style is a classic style that comes by every year,” Arici explained. “It’s a flowy, dreamy A-line dress.”

She says the beloved trend looks good on every size and shape.

This year’s second big prom dress trend is lace.

“Girls just love it because it’s always very sophisticated, very elegant,” Arici said. “It just has that allure to it. You can’t go wrong with lace.”

Prom dress trend number three is contrast lining, where the inside of a dress is a completely different color than the exterior. In her store, Arici showed off a pink number with a flashy lining.

“The lining color used here is a very bright fluorescent yellow, so every time you walk, it shows through the slit and makes the dress pop,” Arici explained.

Trend number four is one that withstands the hands of time: The classic black dress.

“You can’t go wrong with a black dress,” Arici said. “If it’s the right black dress, you will steal the show.”

And black doesn’t have to be boring.

“The gold and the silver beading used in this dress makes it very unique,” Arici said of a black dress in her store’s vast collection.

The fifth and final big prom dress trend for 2017 is the illusion dress, which features a sheer mesh waistline that connects the upper and lower portions of the gown.

“It’s very sexy yet it’s very sophisticated,” Arici said.

Along with prom dressed, Co Chic also carries “mother of the bride” and cocktail dresses, as well as European casual wear. For more information, visit SoChicCT.com.