A grass roots program aimed at closing healthcare gap among underserved in Conn.

By Published:

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a packed room at Community Health Resources.

They’re weighing in, blood pressure checked, and getting physical.

Practical life-saving steps for people with challenges linked to mental illness, addiction and trauma.

“Nutrition, exercise, how to avoid diabetes, really basic information that some of us take for granted but not everyone has access to that every day,” said Maureen McGuire with CHR.

The American Heart Association is behind the Empowered to Serve program.

Funded in part by Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.

“According to the CDC,” said Jill Hummel, President of Anthem. “If we eliminated three risk factors, smoking, lack of exercise, lack of diet, we would eliminate 80% of all heart disease and stroke.”

She adds the grass roots outreach targets the widening healthcare gap among the underserved, “We thought what better way to impact the health of our community than to get the message about heart health directly to those communities who most need to hear the message.”

Linda Ernst is listening.

“I learned more about my cholesterol level and how they come down. The more you exercise, the less cholesterol is in your system,” said Linda.

Bryan Lewin is fired up.

He says, “I need to make a change. I want to get healthy. I want to get fit and I want to do better in my life.”

Motivated and more informed, they’re ready to take the steps for a healthier and fuller life.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s