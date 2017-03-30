A grass roots program aimed at closing healthcare gap among underserved in Conn.

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a packed room at Community Health Resources.

They’re weighing in, blood pressure checked, and getting physical.

Practical life-saving steps for people with challenges linked to mental illness, addiction and trauma.

“Nutrition, exercise, how to avoid diabetes, really basic information that some of us take for granted but not everyone has access to that every day,” said Maureen McGuire with CHR.

The American Heart Association is behind the Empowered to Serve program.

Funded in part by Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.

“According to the CDC,” said Jill Hummel, President of Anthem. “If we eliminated three risk factors, smoking, lack of exercise, lack of diet, we would eliminate 80% of all heart disease and stroke.”

She adds the grass roots outreach targets the widening healthcare gap among the underserved, “We thought what better way to impact the health of our community than to get the message about heart health directly to those communities who most need to hear the message.”

Linda Ernst is listening.

“I learned more about my cholesterol level and how they come down. The more you exercise, the less cholesterol is in your system,” said Linda.

Bryan Lewin is fired up.

He says, “I need to make a change. I want to get healthy. I want to get fit and I want to do better in my life.”

Motivated and more informed, they’re ready to take the steps for a healthier and fuller life.