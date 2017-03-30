Arrests made in Danbury human trafficking ring

By Published:
William Trefzger, Bruce Bemer, and Robert King

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Three men were arrested in connection with a human trafficking ring that was operating out of Danbury.

Police say 63-year-old Bruce Bemer, of Glastonbury, and 71-year-old William Trefzger, of Westport, were charged with patronizing a trafficked person on Thursday.

Robert King, of Danbury, was previously arrested during the investigation and charged with promoting prostitution and witness tampering.

Police say the human trafficking ring operated out of Danbury but reached other cities. The ring allegedly exploited young males with mental health issues by delivering them to wealthy “clients” for the purpose of sex for money.

The investigation started in January of last year but police say the ring may have been operating for decades.

The investigation is ongoing and police say additional arrests are expected.

Bemer and Trefzger were held on $500,000 bond and appeared in court Thursday.

