Body found near Quinebaug River in Preston

PRESTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a man’s body was found near the Quinebaug River in Preston.

Preston’s first selectman confirmed to News 8 that a body was found on the bank of the Quinebaug River, which is close to a power plant.

State police investigating body found on bank of Quinebaug River #Preston pic.twitter.com/tAmOHoWHT7 — tina detelj (@tinadetelj) March 30, 2017

Police are on the scene investigating but have not released any information regarding the victim and or the state that the body was found in.

News 8 also has a crew on the scene. Check back for more updates and watch News 8 at Noon for the latest.