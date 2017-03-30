Bridgeport man pleads guilty to heroin charges stemming from overdose death

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Twenty-four-year-old DaQuone Johnson of Bridgeport pleaded guilty Thursday in New Haven Federal Court to one count of distribution of heroin. This arrest is part of a state initiative targeting narcotics dealers who distribute heroin, fentanyl or opioids that cause death or serious injury to users.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on May 9, 2016, a 30-year-old female was found unresponsive at a residence in Monroe. Police and medical personnel responded to the scene and administered multiple doses of Narcan to the victim. The victim, who did not respond to the Narcan, was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Hospital staff found heroin on the victim. The Connecticut Office of the Medical Examiner has determined the victim’s cause of death to be acute heroin and fentanyl toxicity. The investigation, which included witness interviews and analysis of calls and text messages to and from the victim’s phone, revealed that the victim ordered heroin from Johnson on the day of her death. Johnson was arrested on June 13, 2016, after law enforcement conducted a controlled purchase of heroin from him.

He is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Alvin W. Thompson in Hartford on June 22, 2017, at which time he faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years. He is released on a $125,000 bond pending sentencing.