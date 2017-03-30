Connecticut Mattress making donation to help formerly homeless

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Mattress has pledged to donate 90 mattresses to For Goodness Sake to help formerly homeless families that are transitioning to independent living.

For Goodness Sake is a local non-profit that provides donated furniture and household items to families that are transitioning to independent living. Tom and Kathy Wholley, owners of Connecticut Mattress, have pledged to donate 90 mattresses over the next three months to For Goodness Sake. The mattresses will go directly to people transitioning to new living from either homelessness or a crisis situation.

“The clients that For Goodness Sake serves are coming out of shelters or off the streets, they’re escaping a domestic violence situation, they’re homeless veterans, or they’re getting back on their feet after a personal crisis such as addiction,” said Kendra Morales, President and Executive Director of For Goodness Sake. “Wherever they’re coming from, most of them don’t have beds to sleep in… This ongoing donation from Connecticut Mattress means the world to our clients, literally!”

For Goodness Sake is 100 percent volunteer run and helps people in Bristol, Burlington, Farmington, Harwinton, New Britain, Plainville, Plantsville, Plymouth, Southington, West Hartford, and Wolcott.

“For Goodness Sake does a great service for our community, and we’re pleased that we’re able to give back and help out neighbors that aren’t as fortunate as we are,” said Tom Wholley of Connecticut Mattress, which has stores in Southington, Avon and South Windsor.

If you would like to learn more about how to donate or volunteer at For Goodness Sake, click here.