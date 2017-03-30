Coroner: London attacker killed by gunshot wound to chest

LONDON (AP) — A British coroner’s officer says that the man who attacked Parliament last week before being killed by police died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

A senior police officer who also spoke at the start of Khalid Masood‘s inquest Thursday at Westminster Coroner’s Court says that the attacker’s rented SUV mounted a sidewalk twice as he drove across Westminster Bridge before crashing into Parliament’s gates.

Masood then ran into Parliament’s grounds wielding knives and fatally stabbed a police officer before he was shot dead by police.

Four victims were killed in the attack. One person remains hospitalized in a coma. More than 35 people were injured.

One man is in custody being question for a possible connection to the crime. The coroner adjourned the proceedings until May.