FBI releases new images of the Pentagon on 9/11

(WTNH) — The FBI has released several new pictures from the Pentagon on September 11, 2001.

The images show the aftermath of the terror attack, including pieces of the American Airlines plane that crashed into the Pentagon that day.

You can also see the destruction to the building itself and the First Responders on the scene.

Some photos were even taken from inside the building, showing charred offices and burned out windows.

A total 184 people died in that building and on that American Airline flight during the 9/11 attacks.

There are several more pictures from that scene on the FBI’s website. Click here to see them.