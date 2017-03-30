Golden Corral “almost ready” to open in Milford

By Published: Updated:
(Image: @GoldenCorralCT)

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Some Nutmeggers are peeved after finding out the local Golden Corral is not opening on Thursday, “contrary to media announcements.”

On Monday, Milford police tweeted about the possibility of “heavy traffic” in advance of Thursday’s opening.

The 74 Turnpike Square location, just off the Boston Post Road in Milford, will be the first of the American-style restaurant chain to open in the state.

With less than a day until the rumored opening, the local Golden Corral Facebook page cleared things up.

Shared nearly 200 times overnight, the announcement met its fair share of disappointment.

Some locals were a little more understanding, however.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s