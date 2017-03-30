Golden Corral “almost ready” to open in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Some Nutmeggers are peeved after finding out the local Golden Corral is not opening on Thursday, “contrary to media announcements.”

On Monday, Milford police tweeted about the possibility of “heavy traffic” in advance of Thursday’s opening.

Starting Thurs, 03-30-17, Expect heavy traffic in the area of Turnpike Square for the opening of Golden Corral, consider alt routes — Milford CT PD (@MilfordCT_PD) March 27, 2017

The 74 Turnpike Square location, just off the Boston Post Road in Milford, will be the first of the American-style restaurant chain to open in the state.

With less than a day until the rumored opening, the local Golden Corral Facebook page cleared things up.

Shared nearly 200 times overnight, the announcement met its fair share of disappointment.

Some locals were a little more understanding, however.