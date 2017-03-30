Governor Malloy to speak at early childhood forum, nursing event on opioid epidemic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Dannel Malloy is going to be at the Child Health and Development Institute of Connecticut’s Early Childhood Trauma Collaborative Forum in Hartford at around 9 a.m. on Thursday morning.

He’s set to speak at that event a little later, around 10 a.m.

In the afternoon, Governor Malloy will be speaking at the Connecticut Collaborative Nursing Research Day event, an annual assembly organized by all of Connecticut’s nursing schools that are members of Sigma Theta Tau.

This year’s event will focus on improving the treatment of pain and it’s connection to the opioid epidemic.