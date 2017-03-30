Grandmother arrested in alleged child neglect case

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — A fifth person is now facing charges in a horrific case of alleged child abuse in Killingly.

The grandmother of the three victims is now charged with risk of injury to a minor. Martha Kelley, 58, has been locked up since her arrest last month.

Police say last July, three kids under age six were found malnourished, dehydrated, unable to talk and with rotting teeth. The children had rarely left the home and had never been enrolled at school.

Four other people, the children’s mother, father, and the father’s two brothers, are charged in the case.