Hamden video store thriving by changing with the times

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The explosion of streaming media turned local video stores into pop culture dinosaurs, except one.

One video store in Hamden continues to thrive by changing with the times.

Best Video and Cultural Center is an archive of over 30,000 movies. It has a cafe and a performance venue.

“Our mission of our organization, and we are a non-profit organization, is to bring film, music and people together,” said General Manager Richard Brown.

Brown has been the General Manager of the store since 2001.

At Best Video, they believe it’s important to provide the community with assurance that they will continue to buy important films and offer musicians a place to come, play and be heard.

“What keeps people coming here is the community aspect with this place. We can recommend films; classic films, foreign films, and it’s a different way to access movies,” said Hank Hoffman, Program Director.

If you would like to check out Best Video, they’re located at 1842 Whitney Avenue in Hamden.

If you have an idea for someone we should talk with for ‘Working for Connecticut,’ send us an email or Facebook message, and watch News 8 every Thursday for more stories on the people who are working to make Connecticut a great place to live.