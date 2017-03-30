Hyperactive weather pattern in the next 10 days

(WTNH) — The weather pattern has not been great as of late and it’s not going to get much better in early April. A parade of storm crossing the country from west to east will bring periodic rain to Connecticut. You can expect rain every 2-3 days for the next week to 10 days.

Of course, the first storm comes Friday into Saturday. It will be mainly rain for the Shoreline, and sleet/rain inland. 1-2″ of precipitation is possible from this storm, and you can get the details on it here. We’ll have a break from the rain for a couple of days Sunday into Monday. Expect seasonable temps in the low to mid 50s.

Another storm may bring soaking rain on Tuesday. Once again, it looks raw, with temps in the 30s/40s. We have an early estimate for another 0.75-1.5″ of rain from that storm. The break between storms may not be as long in the middle of next week. Another round of showers is in the forecast for next Thursday. That system does not look as potent as the previous two.

While this is not good news for anyone with outdoor plans or for the youth sports leagues hoping for dry fields, it is very good news regarding the ongoing drought. The latest update from the drought monitor shows no change from last week. Both Bridgeport and Windsor Locks are getting close to the normal precipitation to date in 2017 and the rain in the next week should push those totals above normal.