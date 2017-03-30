Man burned in fire in East Haven

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is recovering in the hospital after he was burned in a fire in East Haven Thursday morning.

First responders were called to a building on Hemingway Avenue around 8:06 a.m. for reports of a fire. They were told the fire was in a building with a small store front and residence.

Due to the fire, two rooms of the building were extensively damaged.

One of the two people inside at the time of the fire was injured. Officials say he suffered burns to about 30 percent of his body and was taken to Bridgeport Hospital for medical attention. Police have not released the identity of the man who was burned.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation. The cause of the fire is not yet known.