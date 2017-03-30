Maturo takes pension battle to Supreme Court

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Joe Maturo, the longtime Republican Mayor of East Haven has taken his pension battle to the state’s highest court. The state says he can’t ‘double dip’ and collect his firefighter pension while he’s being paid to be mayor, but the mayor says the state changed the rules.

The 65-year-old East Haven mayor has been fighting for the past six years to get his firefighter $40,000 a year pension in addition to his $90,000 a year salary as mayor. Before he was mayor,

he served 17 years as a firefighter and suffered a back injury. Now, five justices of the State Supreme Court are giving the case the final review. A lower court ruled against him.

“As a result of his injury, Mr. Maturo was awarded a service connected disability pension by the commission on February 18th, 1993,” said his lawyer, Lawrence Sgrignari to the justices.

Sgrignari also told the justices that the first time Maturo was mayor; from 1997 to 2007, the State Employees Retirement Commission allowed him to collect both the mayor’s salary and his firefighter pension. But when he ran for mayor again in 2010, the retirement division and the commission said he couldn’t collect both.

The lawyer for the commission, Michael Rose, told the justices Thursday that during Maturo’s first time as Mayor, the statute had been misinterpreted.

“At some point the division and the commission realized that the law required that people who return to the same employer or another particular municipality cannot get both,” said Rose.

The high court must decide if he’s entitled to have his pension retroactively reinstated back to 2011 or not. It would be about a quarter of a million dollars. Even though Maturo has been Mayor of East Haven for a total of sixteen years, his lawyer says he is not eligible for a pension from that job because the office of Mayor is excluded from the Municipal Pension System in East Haven.