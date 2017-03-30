Mother / Daughter arrested for thefts at Clinton Crossing

Antoinette Hunt (left) and Tatiana Byrd (Right) (Photos: Clinton Police)

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH)  –  Two Hartford women have been arrested for shoplifting at Clinton Crossing in February.

Clinton Police say 57-year-old Antoinette Hunt and 34-year-old Tatiana Byrd are mother and daughter who live at separate addresses in Hartford.   Police say both were observed on store video stealing children’s clothing at the Polo store on February 18th.

Witnesses were able to describe the vehicle they left in which turned out to be registered to Byrd.  It was also determined that Hunt had previously been arrested for shoplifting at Clinton Crossing in 2015 while using the same vehicle.

According to police, there were active warrants for both women for the shoplifting and Hunt was arrested on March 29th while at a routine appointment with her parole officer in Hartford.   Hunt was on parole for larceny and has 42 previous arrests.

Hunt is charged with conspiracy to commit larceny and larceny in the sixth degree.  Byrd is charged with larceny in the sixth degree and conspiracy to commit larceny.

