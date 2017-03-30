Naugatuck police make an arrest in three robberies

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – Police have made an arrest that involves three robberies in Naugatuck that happened last year.

Police arrested 29-year-old Michael Harris for three separate arrest warrants.

The first warrant, Harris was charged with robbing Cork n Keg Wine & Liquor located at 430 Rubber Avenue on November 29th, 2016. He’s accused of entering the business and demanding money from the clerk while displaying a hand gun.

According to police, Harris was accused of entering Subway located at 928 Old Waterbury Turnpike demanding money from the clerk while displaying a hand gun on December 5th, 2016.

Harris’ third arrest warrant was charged with robbery for entering DP Mart at 1183 New Haven Road on December 28th, 2016.

He was charged with robbery and larceny in all three cases.