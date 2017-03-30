New Haven county comes in last in new Connecticut health ranking

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A new health ranking is out and there is not so good news for people in New Haven County. A national foundation studied more than 30 health influencing factors and then ranked Connecticut’s eight counties.

New Haven county is eight out of eight. I know we don’t use the eight counties for much anymore, but this is some bad news for the area from Milford to Waterbury, Meriden to Madison.

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation looked at a bunch of different factors. Some of it is objective data, some of it just asking people how they feel. New Haven county did not come in last in every category, but it did score the lowest overall. Social and economic factor played a big role in that.

New Haven came in last in categories such as children in poverty, with 20%. Food insecurity, with 14% of people not knowing where their next meal is coming from. And violent crimes, New Haven led the way with 3,084.

There are the self-reported categories. When asked how many days in the last month were poor physical health days for them, the average in New Haven was the highest at 3 and a half. The average for poor mental health was almost four.

Another important finding here is that drug overdose deaths are climbing in all communities. A decade ago, the suburbs had the lowest rates of premature death due to drug overdoses but now the suburbs have the highest.