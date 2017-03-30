New Haven man quickly acquitted in 2010 fatal shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man facing a felony murder charge in connection with a fatal shooting in New Haven seven years ago has been acquitted after less than an hour of jury deliberations.

The New Haven Register reports that Errie McClendon was found not guilty on Wednesday in connection with the April 2010 death of Kenneth Thomas.

Prosecutors say although McClendon was not the shooter, he was standing nearby and handed his gun to the shooter. Under the state’s felony murder law, that makes McClendon responsible.

The alleged shooter is awaiting retrial after a jury could not reach a verdict in his case.

McClendon’s attorney called the case against his client “flimsy” and said the state’s two main witnesses — a police detective and a jail inmate — were liars.

