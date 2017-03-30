New London Man Arrested

By Published:
Justice Rodriguez (Photo provided by New London Police)

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)- New London police say two officers doing Quality of Life patrols, ended up arresting a man who they say was drinking in public, and was carrying a pistol without a permit.

20-year-old Justice Rodriguez was arrested on Wednesday March 29, around 3:30pm near Garfield Avenue.

Police say the officers noticed Rodriguez and another man, 21-year-old Coyt Taylor drinking in public. Police say when officers started talking with the two men, a State Probation Officer who was working in the area approached, with information about recent alleged drug activity with one of the men.

Police say that’s when Rodriguez took on foot, police caught up with him and arrested him. Police say Rodriguez had a firearm on him, and didn’t have a permit.

Both Rodriguez and Coyt were also given infractions for drinking in public.

