Newington Police investigate an armed robbery at 7-Eleven

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Newington Police are searching for the suspect involved in an armed gas station robbery.

The Newington Police Department received a call Thursday morning, about an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven on 461 New Britain Avenue. Connecticut State Police arrived at the scene with a K-9 unit.

Officers say the suspect took off on foot. Witnesses say the robber was a masked male, between 20 and 30 years old, wearing a black hoodie, black jacket, jeans, and white high-top sneakers.

The robbery is currently under investigation.

News 8 is working to get more information on this incident, and will report new information both on air and online.