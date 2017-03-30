NY man pleads guilty to trafficking ecstasy in CT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New York man pled guilty in New Haven Federal Court to possessing and distributing ecstasy to customers in Connecticut and New York.

Queens, New York resident, Phillip Stewart was arrested on November 18, 2016, along with Collin Fletcher after they attempted to sell approximately 10,000 capsules of ecstasy to an undercover officer.

MDA (Methlenedioxyamphetamine) is an analogue of MDMA (Methlenedioxymethamphetamine), both commonly known as ecstasy. The capsules Stewart and Fletcher possessed had a combined weight of approximately 923 grams of MDA.

Stewart is scheduled to be sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall on June 30, 2017 on charges of one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute MDA and MDMA. He faces a maximum term of prison of 20 years.

Stewart, who is a citizen of Jamaica, is released on a $100,000 bond pending sentencing.

Fletcher, also a citizen of Jamaica last residing in Bridgeport, pled guilty to the same charges on February 14, 2017. He awaits sentencing and has been detained since his arrest.