Plainfield police arrest fugitive after altercation

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – An altercation between a man and a woman in a car on Main Street in the Moosup section of Plainfield, has led to the arrest of a man who was a fugitive from justice for failing to show up to a court appearance in Rhode Island.

Jason Eldridge, 44, is now facing charges that include operating under suspension, interfering with a police investigation and being a fugitive from justice. Police found Eldridge following an investigation into what appeared to be a man and a woman inside of a vehicle on North Main Street late Wednesday night.

Officers recognized Eldridge from other interactions with police when he left the vehicle and tried to make a run for it. Police arrested him following a short chase.

Eldridge is scheduled to make his court appearance Thursday.