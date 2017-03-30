Police Chiefs from 6 cities and towns introduce Fairfield County Traffic Unit

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police resources are being combined in six Fairfield County towns to better serve the public.

Thursday, police chiefs introduced the Southern Fairfield County Traffic Unit. The goal is a coordinated pooling of resourced to help reduce speeding, traffic crashed and improve safety.

“If the town of Fairfield and the surrounding towns coordinate their efforts toward better traffic enforcement, I think the community, traveling public, commuters, pedestrians, all of them benefit from safer roadways,” said Fairfield Police Chief Gary McNamara.

Bridgeport, Fairfield, Easton, Trumbull, Stratford and Monroe are the six towns involved in the partnership.