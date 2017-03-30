Police: Crack cocaine, marijuana found in car parked at Vernon strip club

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Vernon man is charged with operating a drug factory after police say crack cocaine and marijuana were found in his car early Thursday morning.

According to authorities, 46-year-old Jonathan Rice looked to be passed out in his car parked at the RocVenus Strip Club on Windsor Avenue. They say an officer pounded on Rice’s window several times to wake him up. The officer found about 25 grams of crack cocaine, 20 grams of marijuana, pills, packaging material, a scale and a stun gun in the car, officials say. They say Rice also failed a field sobriety test.

The Olive Lane man is charged with operating a drug factory, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of narcotics, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle and driving under the influence. He was held on a $50,000 bond and is due in court on Thursday.