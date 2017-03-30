Police search for man missing from Guilford

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Guilford police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 28-year-old man.

Police say Randall Scott Bova Jr. left his residence with an altered mental state Wednesday evening around 8:25 p.m. Bova may be in a white, four door, 2014 Kia Forte with the CT registration AA65651.

Police say Bova left without a cell phone or other means of contact.

Bova is described as being 5’9″ tall and weighing 160 lbs. He has short curly brown hair and blue eyes. Bova was last seen wearing a dark colored ski jacket, white tee shirt, unknown color pants and black sneakers.

Police say Bova’s family is concerned for his personal safety. Anyone with information is urged to contact Guilford police at 203-453-8061.