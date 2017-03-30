Search continues for ‘armed and dangerous’ New Britain shooting suspect

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)– A gunman out of New Britain is still on the loose Thursday morning. There is still no sign of 36-year-old Jermaine Scott. Police are still trying to track him down.

Police released his picture with hope that someone may recognize him or know where he is. Police now have a warrant for his arrest charging him with three counts of criminal attempt to commit murder and criminal possession of a firearm. Those are just two of several charges. That warrant has a million dollar bond.

The search for Scott started Wednesday morning. Around 7 a.m., police were called to a home on Newington Avenue. That’s where they found three people shot, a woman, as well as a 12-year-old and a 17-year-old. All three are expected to survive we’re told.

A school official in the city says that Scott got into an argument with the 12-year-old before opening fire inside that home. We don’t know what that argument was about. Police tell us that Scott did have a domestic relationship with the victims.

As the investigation was going on Wednesday morning, police also ended up on Olive Street, just six blocks away from the crime scene. There were reports that Scott ditched a car in that area. Bloodhounds also picked up a scent to the nearby Fastrak bus stop. But the suspect was never found.

All of this is causing concern for people living in the area, especially parents. The shooting happened right next to Chamberlain Elementary School.

Authorities also learning more about Scott and his past.

“When I turn the news on that is when I found out. I have seen him around. I don’t know him,” said Orlando Greene, New Britain.

“We did look into him based on speaking with our partners and other agencies. There’s a criminal history there, that includes violence,” said Captain Thomas Steck, New Britain Police.

Police say Scott should be considered armed and dangerous. They’re now trying to find him to bring him into custody.

If you have any information in regard to his whereabouts or if you know something that could help with this investigation give New Britain police a call. As a reminder you can call anonymously.