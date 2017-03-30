South Windsor man arrested in connection to domestic violence incident

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from South Windsor was arrested on Tuesday after a domestic violence incident that happened the week before.

According to police, 62-year-old Gary Goldfine, of Main Street, is being charged with unlawful restraint in the second degree and breach of peace from a domestic violence incident that took place on Saturday. Police did not elaborate on the details of the incident. The incident wasn’t reported to police until Monday. Officers served Goldfine with his arrest warrant on Tuesday.

Goldfine was held on a $50,000 bond and was presented at Manchester Superior Court on Wednesday.